March for Science Denver: Everything you need to know if you're participating

DENVER – Three months ago, hundreds of thousands of women marched downtown. On Saturday, it will be the scientists and those who support science who will be doing the marching by the thousands.

Why scientists and supporters of science are marching

The March for Science is expected to bring thousands to Civic Center Park “to celebrate science and the role it plays in people’s lives,” and it’s not just happening here.

The worldwide movement will also strive to hold politicians accountable as people march in over 40 countries to ask that policy makers enact “evidence-based policies in the public interest,” the movement’s website states.

Organizers have pointed to policies enacted by the Trump administration since he took office -- most recently an executive order that drastically changes the role the U.S. plays in the fight against climate change -- as reasons for marching and rallying together.

“This is not a partisan issue. People from all parts of the political spectrum should be alarmed by these efforts to deny scientific progress,” Caroline Weinberg, a medical researcher who is helping organize the march, told Scientific American earlier this year.

Still, some in the scientific community fear the march will eclipse the overall message and instead be misconstrued as a way of protesting Trump and his administration.

“Trying to recreate the pointedly political Women’s March will serve only to reinforce the narrative from skeptical conservatives that scientists are an interest group and politicize their data, research and findings for their own ends,” coastal ecologist Robert Young wrote in an opinion piece for the New York Times.

If you’re planning to go to the March for Science in Denver, here’s everything you need to know:

March Route

The March for Science route will resemble the one taken during the Women’s March in Denver back in January.

You are asked to gather at 9:40 a.m. at the Civic Center Park’s amphitheater before the 14-block march starts at 10 a.m.

Scientific events, speakers at the march

Over 60 local members of the scientific community will speak at the March for Science and many of them will also have “teach-ins” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to the event’s Facebook page.

Editor’s note: First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Mike Nelson will be speaking about climate change right at 10

a.m.

Musicians will also be performing.

Prepare for the weather and bring your rain gear

A storm system is swirling over the state and will continue to bring rain showers to Denver and the eastern plains through early Saturday, First Alert Weather Meteorologist Katie LaSalle said.

Expect temperatures to be in the mid 40s by the time the march starts and in the mid to upper 50s by the time it's over.

Bring your rain gear as a slight chance for showers could continue until about noon.

Getting to Civic Center Park for the march

As we all know by know, finding somewhere to park for events can be nearly impossible, frustrating, time consuming and expensive.

That’s why organizers are urging anyone planning to go the march to carpool, or take the bus or the light rail to get to the march.

RTD bus routes 0, 6, 8, 9, 10, 15, 15L, 16, 19, 20, 32, 48, 52, 83D and 83L, as well as the Free MallRide, will be detoured due to the march. If you use these often, you may want to check the schedule before making plans Saturday.

Several Colorado cities, towns participating

The movement, which sprung following the president’s “gag order” on several governmental departments back in January, now boasts around 838,000+ members on their official Facebook group.

A total of 44 countries will partake in the March for Science with nearly 600 rallies scheduled to take place across the world on Earth Day.

Denver is not the only city in Colorado that’s participating in the March for Science. People from Aspen, Avon, Breckenridge, Carbondale, Colorado Springs, Estes Park, Fort Collins, Grand Junction and Gunnison will also be marching.

The video below was taken from one of our cameras at Civic Center Park during the March for Science: