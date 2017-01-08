Colorado among one of 35 worldwide semifinalists chosen to build a hyperloop

High Wind Watch issued January 8 at 4:58AM MST expiring January 9 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Douglas, Gilpin, Jefferson, Larimer, Park
DENVER – Colorado is one of 35 semifinalists across the world hoping to get their hands on funds that will be used to build a hyperloop stretching 40 miles between Denver International Airport (DIA) and Greeley.
The Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One, which is proposing to build levitation-based technology that would carry passengers and cargo at speeds of up to 700 miles per hour, chose the Rocky Mountain Hyperloop team’s proposal among 2,600 entries the company received.
“We are excited about the opportunity to provide the progressive perspective that Hyperloop One brings—it will change our customers’ current perception of transportation, and as a result, revolutionize what we think we know,” said Shailen Bhatt, executive director of the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).
Bhatt added Hyperloop’s technology aligns with CDOT’s plan to cost the cost on the transportation of goods, of turning state highways into “zero death roads” and decreasing congestion within the main traffic corridors.
The semifinalists come from 17 countries, representing every continent except Antarctica. The US has 11 teams left, India 5 and the U.K. four.