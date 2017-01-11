Debbie's Deals: Visit Rocky Mountain National Park, other parks, for free on 10 days in 2017

Rocky Mountain National Park, and national parks across the country, will offer free admission on Monday, January 16, and nine other days in 2017.

There are more than 400 parks across the country. Colorado has four national parks -- Rocky Mountain National Park, Mesa Verde National Park, Sand Dunes National Park & Preserve and Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park.

Free admission days are:

January 16, Martin Luther King Jr Day

February 20, Presidents' Day

April 15-16, 22-23, the weekends of National Park Week

August 25, National Park Service Birthday

September 30, National Public Lands Day

Nov. 11-12: Veterans Day weekend

On free admission days, entrance fees, commercial tour fees, and transportation entrance fees are waived. However, other fees such as reservation, camping, tours, concession and fees collected by third parties are not waived.

In the Denver area, several museums and the Denver Zoo also offer free admission days. See the list here.

