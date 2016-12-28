Debbie's Deals: Get paid to lose weight

If you are making a New Year's resolution to lose weight, you may make some money.

Colorado's Weigh and Win program pays people with a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 25 or higher, if they lose at least five percent of their body weight in 90 days.

A woman who is 5'4" tall and weighs 146 pounds would have a BMI of 25.1. A man who is 5'9" tall and weighs 170 pounds would also have a BMI of 25.1. You can calculate your BMI here.

Under the program, you'll get paid $15 for losing five percent of your weight in 90 days, $30 for 10 percent, $45 for 15 percent. You'll also get paid each quarter, for up to one year after enrollment, if you keep the weight off.

The program is funded by Kaiser Permanente, but it's available to all Coloradans ages 18 and older. Participants can sign up online, but they have to go to a kiosk quarterly for photographed weigh-ins. There are kiosks across the state including the Denver metro area, Alamosa, Canon City, Brush, Colorado Springs, Craig, Eads, Fort Collins, Glenwood Springs, Grand Junction, Greeley, La Junta, Lamar, Leadville, Pueblo, Springfield, Steamboat, Walden, Westcliffe and Yuma.

Learn more about the program here.

