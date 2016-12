Here's a chance to see DU's hockey team for cheap.

The University of Denver is offering $10 tickets for its games against Arizona State on January 6 and 7.

DU hockey has consistently been one of the top teams in the country. Last year, they were eliminated in the Frozen Four. Currently, DU is in second place in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference.

To get $10 tickets, visit the DU Pioneers ticket website and use promo code LETSGODU. Learn more here.

Note, tickets for the Colorado Avalanche start at $25 on their website, but tickets can be found for as low as $17 on the resale websites like StubHub.com.

