Debbie's Deals: Free days at Denver Zoo, Museum of Nature & Science, other Denver museums

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 11:51AM MST expiring January 10 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin
High Wind Warning issued January 9 at 11:48AM MST expiring January 9 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Douglas, Elbert, Gilpin, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Weld
Winter Storm Warning issued January 8 at 9:36PM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit
Did you know you can visit some of the Denver metro area's museums and the Denver Zoo for free?
Several local attractions offer free admission days throughout the year. Here's the list for 2017.
Denver Zoo
Visit the Denver Zoo for free on Jan. 12, Jan. 20, Jan. 21, Feb. 2, Feb. 12, Feb. 13, Nov. 3., Nov. 6 and Nov. 16. Plan your visit here.
Denver Museum of Nature & Science
The Denver Museum of Nature & Science will offer free general admission nearly once a month in 2017 on Jan. 22, Feb. 27, March 13, April 10, April 30, June 4, Aug. 6, Aug. 28, Sept. 17, Oct. 16, Nov. 13 and Dec. 10. While admission is free on these days, there is still a fee for IMAX films, Planetarium shows, and temporary exhibitions. Learn more here.
Denver Art Museum
The Denver Art Museum offers free general admission on the first Saturday each month: January 7, February 4, March 4, April 1, May 6, June 3, July 1, August 5, September 2, October 7, November 4 and December 2. General admission does not include special ticketed exhibitions. Learn more on the Denver Art Museum's website.
Denver Botanic Gardens
Visit the Denver Botanic Gardens for free on Jan. 16, Feb. 20, March 22, April 2, June 14, July 17, Aug. 29, Nov. 10 and Nov. 11. No tickets are needed for admission to Free Days. Free Days are for regular Gardens hours only and do not include ticketed events.
Denver Botanic Gardens at Chatfield Farms
Explore the Denver Botanic Gardens at Chatfield Farms for free on Jan. 3, Feb. 7, March 7, April 4, June 6, July 15, August 1 and November 7. Free Days are for regular Gardens hours only and do not include ticketed events. Butterflies at Chatfield will be open during Free Days in June, July and August, but there is a free for the butterfly house.
Clyfford Still Museum
The Clyfford Still Museum offers free admission every Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. The museum is free all day on the last Friday of every month: January 27, February 24, March 31, April 28, May 26, June 30, July 28, August 25, September 29, October 27, November 24 & December 29.
The museum will also offer free admission on the first Saturday of the month in May–July -- May 6, June 3, July 1, 2017.
Children's Museum of Denver
The Children's Museum of Denver offers free admission on the first Tuesday night of each month from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. thanks to Target. Learn more on the museum's website.
The Denver Museum of Miniatures, Dolls and Toys offers a Community Day on the first Sunday of every month which drops the price of admission and just asks a $1 donation per person.
BUT WAIT!!!! There's more...
Some local libraries have free passes to several local museums, including the Butterfly Pavilion, History Colorado and others. Check with your local library to see if they offer a culture, exploration or museum pass.
Also, if you have a Bank of America or Merrill Lynch credit or debit card, you get free admission at museums across the country on the first weekend of each month. In Colorado, the offer is valid at the Denver Zoo, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, Clyfford Still Museum and the Denver Art Museum. However, the Denver Art Museum is Sunday only, because they already offer free admission to everyone on the first Saturday of the month. This list does change, so check the "Museums on Us" website, before you go.
Free days at the Denver Zoo, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, Denver Art Museum and Denver Botanic Gardens are sponsored by the Scientific & Cultural Facilities District. It's a voter-approved special tax that helps fund more than 300 scientific and cultural organizations in the Denver metro area.