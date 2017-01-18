Debbie's Deals: 25 people to get free groceries Wednesday at Safeway

DENVER -- On Wednesday, 25 lucky shoppers will have their groceries bought for them.
Secret shoppers will buy the entire carts of five people at five Safeway stores.
What's the catch? The secret shoppers are looking for people with at least one WhiteWave product in their cart. WhiteWave brands include: Earthbound Farm, Silk, Horizon, International Delight and So Delicious.
The cart buys will happen between 3 and 6 p.m. at the Safeway's at 3325 28th St. in Boulder, 880 S Perry St. in Castle Rock, 1601 Coalton Rd. in Superior, 2150 S. Downing St. in Denver and 3800 W 44th Ave. in Denver.
More freebies, coupon and deals:
Denver Zoo free days
The Denver Zoo is offering free admission this Friday & Saturday. The Denver Museum of Nature & Science is offering free admission on Sunday. See the full list of free days here.
Free radon testing kit
January is a great time to test for radon, because the test requires all doors and windows in the home to remain closed. The state has information on ordering a test kit. Colorado residents can also get a coupon for a free test kit, one per household, while supplies last. Thanks to Nicole for this tip.
P.F. Chang's free appetizer
Enter P.F. Chang's contest for a trip to New York, Chicago, or San Francisco and you'll get a coupon for a free appetizer with entrée purchase.