New affordable housing project breaks ground in Denver's Cole neighborhood

DENVER – The ever-growing housing market in Denver may have just become a bit cheaper with the groundbreaking of a new affordable housing project in the Cole neighborhood.



The Solis Townhomes will be built in the area of Humboldt Street and East 33rd Avenue. Eleven moderate-income families will have the chance to own their homes, according to information from the City of Denver Office of Economic Development.

Construction of the project is set to end by late 2017.

“In today’s challenging real estate market, we’re proud to celebrate each and every new affordable home ownership opportunity that we’re able to bring forward,” said Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock. “The Solis Townhomes illustrates our ability as a city to leverage additional income-restricted units for Denver’s hard-working families.”

The two-story Solis Townhomes feature both 2- and 3-bedroom homes and range from 1,268 to 1,954 square feet and include an unfinished basement.



Other amenities include solar energy panels and off-street parking.

The townhomes are located near public transportation and several restaurants.

