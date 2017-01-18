Denver (ties) at No. 1 for fast-selling homes, according to RE/MAX report

DENVER -- A new report on housing sales shows Denver is tied for the No. 1 spot in the country for selling homes quickly.

The average home in the United State is on the market for 62 days, according to the January RE/MAX National Housing Report.

However, in the Denver metro area, homes average just 36 days on the market.

Omaha tied with Denver for the lowest days on the market.

"Days on market" is the number of days between when a home is first listed in an MLS and a sales contract is signed.

"2016 was the best year for U.S. home sales since the recession," according to the RE/MAX report. "Home sales in 2016 were the highest in the housing report's eight-year history, topping the sales of 2015, the previously strongest year."

"We're back to pre-recession levels in many markets, with 2017 forecast to be another solid year," said Dave Liniger, RE/MAX CEO, Chairman of the Board and Co-Founder. "We'll have to wait and see what impact rising interest rates will have."

Denver was No. 3 in the country for the lowest supply of inventory. Denver ranked below San Francisco and Seattle.

