GOLDEN, Colo. -- Coleman is closing up shop here in Colorado.

The camping gear company had its headquarters in unincorporated Jefferson County near Golden, and now plans to move all its management to Chicago.

More than 50 people will lose their jobs by the end of February.

Denver7 partner the Denver Post reports that Coleman built its Jefferson County headquarters in 1996, only to move its executive team back to Wichita the following year.

