Cherry Creek Mall begins charging for parking; Smart Parking system signs list availabiity

DENVER -- The Cherry Creek Mall is now charging for parking.

While the first hour is free, shoppers will have to pay after that.

Mall management said they were forced to install paid parking because of the continued growth of the area. Many people were using the spaces, but not shopping at the mall.

The new Smart Parking system includes digital signs that list availability.

Shoppers will need to use cash, credit or debit cards. No coins will be accepted. Visitors can pay at one of the 27 kiosks or at the exit gate.

More information about smart parking is available on the Cherry Creek Shopping Center website.

