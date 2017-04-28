Over 250 Denver, Boulder restaurants and breweries to donate proceeds to those living with HIV/AIDS

Oscar Contreras
6:19 PM, Apr 27, 2017
denver | boulder | hiv | aids | project angel heart

Cherry Cricket

DENVER – Over 250 restaurants and breweries in Denver and Boulder will be dining out for life Thursday.

It’s all part of Project Angel Heart’s 23rd annual “Dining Out For Life” event, which donates 25 percent of the proceeds from participating restaurants and breweries so the organization can prepare and deliver tailored meals to people living with HIV/AIDS, cancer, kidney disease and other life-threatening illnesses.

This year, an estimated $300,000 people across North America are expected to help raise more than $4 million in the fight against HIV/AIDS.  

Project Angel Heart’s event in the Denver/Boulder area is the largest in the nation, with more participating restaurants and more funds raised than any other market, according to organizers.

If you’d like to help Project Angel Heart, find out which restaurants are participating in your area by clicking here

Enjoy this content? Follow Denver7 on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and download the Denver7 app on iOS and Android devices for continual access to breaking news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top