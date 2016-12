DENVER – Need batteries? While most retailers are closed for Christmas, there are a few in Denver that will keep their doors open.

Here are the ones you can head to on Christmas for those often-forgotten holiday items.

7-ELEVEN

Most will be open 24 hours.

IHOP

The 24-hour locations will be open.

SAFEWAY

Most locations will be open until 5 p.m.

STARBUCKS

Check for hours.

WALGREENS

Most locations are open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

--------- Sign up for Denver7 email alerts to stay informed about breaking news and daily headlines.

Or, keep up-to-date on the latest news and weather with the Denver7 apps for iPhone/iPads, Android and Kindle.