Kids spreading norovirus in Douglas County, school officials say

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. – Some kids in Douglas County are spreading norovirus in Douglas County, school officials said Wednesday.
About five percent of the students at Soaring Hawk Elementary are infected with the virus, forcing the school to go under a deep clean, according to a Douglas County School official who spoke with Denver7.
Officials said some kids were coming back to school too soon and spreading the virus, but would not specify how the kids got infected in the first place.
Denver7 reached out to Douglas County Schools for clarification but a call was not returned promptly.
Symptoms of norovirus include diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, stomach pain, fever, headache and body aches.