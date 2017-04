DENVER -- If you've lived in Denver for a long time, you already know about Blucifer and the big Blue Bear, but there are other hidden gems in architecture and art that make Colorado a unique place to visit.



Tap on the biggest golf balls you've ever seen in your life, or click here to go to the gallery.

Enjoy this content? Follow Denver7 on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and download the Denver7 app on iOS and Android devices for continual access to breaking news, weather and sports.