Students walk out of Adams City High School to protest school board

TheDenverChannel.com Team
7:11 PM, Apr 25, 2017
protest | adams city high school | principal | school board | adams 14

Adams City High School students walk out over principal concerns

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. – Dozens of students at Adams City High School walked out of class Tuesday in protest of what they say are planned staffing cuts.

The high school does not have a permanent principal, though one has been in place since January.

Among the concerns about the principal, students Tuesday also said that the Adams 14 School Board hasn’t been taking students’ concerns about staffing seriously.

“They told us in a school board meeting that their jobs are more important than what we have to say about our school, and I feel like if anybody knows something about our school, it’s us, because we’re the ones that have to experience it,” one student said.

The district says it started the process of finding a new principal at the beginning of the year shortly after finding an interim, but that no good match has been found yet.

Enjoy this content? Follow Denver7 on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and download the Denver7 app on iOS and Android devices for continual access to breaking news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top