Students walk out of Adams City High School to protest school board

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. – Dozens of students at Adams City High School walked out of class Tuesday in protest of what they say are planned staffing cuts.

The high school does not have a permanent principal, though one has been in place since January.

Among the concerns about the principal, students Tuesday also said that the Adams 14 School Board hasn’t been taking students’ concerns about staffing seriously.

“They told us in a school board meeting that their jobs are more important than what we have to say about our school, and I feel like if anybody knows something about our school, it’s us, because we’re the ones that have to experience it,” one student said.

The district says it started the process of finding a new principal at the beginning of the year shortly after finding an interim, but that no good match has been found yet.