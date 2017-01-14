Lawmaker spearheading push to ban school spanking in Colorado

DENVER -- Colorado is one of 19 states that still allows corporal punishment in schools, but one state lawmaker wants to make school paddles a thing of the past.
"It is okay for me to go and hit an adult? But it's okay for us to go and hit kids?" asks State Representative Susan Lontine, D-Denver, who introduced a bill this week to ban spanking in public schools and state-licensed day cares. "I think it's important that we make it clear that spanking kids in schools is not okay."
"School districts must have an appropriate and reasonable way of physically intervening with disruptive students, but those policies can’t break state child abuse laws," said Jeremy Meyer, a spokesman with the Colorado Department of Education.
"Fortunately, it's not widely used in Colorado schools, but it shouldn't be used at all," said Kerrie Dallman, president of the Colorado Education Association. "And right now, where we see it used most is in some rural schools."