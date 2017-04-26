15 Colorado high schools earn top marks in latest 'Best High Schools in America' report

Blair Miller
7:31 PM, Apr 25, 2017
DENVER – It’s not exactly a secret, but Colorado has some of the nation’s best high schools.

That was reinforced again Tuesday, when 15 Colorado high schools earned gold medals in the just-released 2017 U.S. News and World Report’s “Best High Schools in America” report, and two of them ended up in the top 100 in the country.

Lafayette’s Peak to Peak Charter School earned the top ranking for Colorado and came in at No. 34 nationally. Its 100 percent graduation rate, students’ college readiness, and the extensive Advanced Placement program at the school were cited as reason for its high marks.

Two Denver Public Schools high schools came in second and third for Colorado: Stapleton High School is No. 2 in the state and No. 97 nationally; and KIPP Denver Collegiate High School was No. 3 in the state at No. 123 nationally.

Also earning gold medals in the ranking – the highest award – were:

  • Liberty Common Charter School in Fort Collins
  • D’Evelyn Junior/Senior High School in Jefferson County
  • The Vanguard School in Colorado Springs
  • Twin Peaks Charter Academy in Longmont
  • Ridgeview Classical Charter Schools in Fort Collins
  • Boulder High School in Boulder
  • Crested Butte Community School in Crested Butte
  • Evergreen High School in Evergreen
  • The Denver Center for International Studies in Denver
  • DSST: Green Valley Ranch High School in Denver
  • The Denver School of the Arts in Denver
  • The Classical Academy High School in Colorado Springs

Thirty-two Colorado schools earned silver medals, and 37 schools earned bronze medals in the report. Eight DPS schools were named in the top-50 Colorado high schools on the list.

“We have amazing students and families. Their partnership with our educators throughout the district is a big reason why our kids continue to thrive,” said DPS Superintendent Tom Boasberg. “I am proud of the work that our teams put in every day to ensure that all of our kids graduate ready for college and career.”

For the full report on Colorado schools, click here, or stay tuned to Denver7 Wednesday for more.

