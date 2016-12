Want to enjoy winter in the mountains, but don't want to ski or snowboard?

Here are 7 fun activities to put on your Colorado winter bucket list.

7. Tubing and Sledding

Buy a plastic saucer, find a snowy hill and off you go!

Or visit a Colorado adventure park that has a tubing hill, like Winter Park or Fraser. Lifts take you up the hill and then you ride down on innertubes.

No. 6: Snowshoeing

Rent a pair of snowshoes a REI or another outdoor store and hit the trails. Any trail that's used for hiking can be good for snowshoeing once enough snow has fallen.

Some mountain resorts offer snowshoe rentals and even guides to take you exploring.

No. 5: Snow angels or snow designs

Sure, we all made snow angels as kids and it's still fun today. But if you want to step up the challenge, try creating a snow design.

If at first you don't succeed, who cares, start over and try again!

No. 4: Ice skating.

There are lots of great places to go ice skating in Colorado from Keystone's Lakeside Village to Vail's Alderhof Ice Rink, located in the heart of Vail Square.

There's also free ice skating on Denver's 16th Street Mall (skate rentals are $2) and at Denver International Airport.

No. 3: Dog sledding

Want a thrill ride to brag about?

Head out in the snow with a dogsled team and a guide. After some training, you may even get a chance to drive the team!

There are dog sledding tours in Breckenridge and Winter Park.

No. 2: Dinner sleigh rides

Has all this activity made you hungry? There are some great dinner sleigh rides in Colorado.

At Two Below Zero dinner sleigh rides near Breckenridge you'll get a ride, then a music show during dinner. In Aspen, you can take a sleigh ride to dinner at a backcountry cookhouse. Colorado.com has even more dinner sleigh ride ideas!

No. 1: Hot springs

Our favorite winter activity is not active at all. It's relaxing at an outdoor hot springs watching the snow fall. There are large public hot springs pools like Glenwood Hot Springs, but there are also smaller hot springs that offer private tubs throughout the state.

Try a few and find your favorite! Colorado.com has 30 different hot springs to visit.

Find more great things to see and do around Colorado in our Discover Colorado section.