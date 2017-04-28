Cancer Con 2017: Survivors, fighters come together in downtown Denver

Winter Storm Watch issued April 27 at 7:41PM MDT expiring April 30 at 3:00AM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Lake, Las Animas, Mineral, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
DENVER – Cancer patients and survivors have gone through so much in their fight against this potentially deadly disease, and a new con is hoping to bring them all together to share their experiences for three days in downtown Denver.
Cancer Con 2017: The Experience You Didn’t Know You Needed Because Young Adult Cancer Sucks is being held at the Sheraton Downtown Denver Hotel from April 27 to April 30.
“Network with hundreds of non-judgmental friends your age that you never knew you had. They’re just as pissed as you. And that’s OK. We’ll, not really. But you know what we mean,” the con’s website states on its homepage. “Get connected, get educated, get inspired, and get busy living.”
The con is open to adolescent and young adult cancer patients and survivors ages 13-39 years old, as well as their cancer caregivers and their family members.
Caly Bevier, a recording artist and a finalist for America’s Got Talent will be a special guest at the con.