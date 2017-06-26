Amazon Prime Day is set for July 11; deals to change throughout the day

For the third summer in a row, Amazon Prime members will have a special day to shop new deals on Amazon.com and also get free shipping.
Amazon Prime Day this year is slated for Tuesday, July 11. The giant online retailer offers its deals only to those who pay for Prime membership, which costs $10.99 per month or $99 for an entire year.
Amazon features limited-time "lightning deals" on Amazon Prime Day, just as it sometimes does during the holiday shopping season in November and December.
In 2016, Amazon Prime Day's orders rose 60 percent over the previous year worldwide. Amazon rolled out new discounts as often as every five minutes throughout the day.