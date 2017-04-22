7 cheap places to rent a bicycle in or near Golden

GOLDEN, Colo. – After getting some rain in the metro area this week, temperatures are looking nice again, which is good news for people who enjoy the outdoors, especially biking and cycling, as it is not too hot just yet.

But what if you’ve recently lost your bike or if you have someone coming from out of town and need a bike for them?

Here are 7 places in and around Golden where you can rent a bike for cheap.

1.) Peak Cycles – 1224 Washington Avenue (Golden)

“Best bike shop in Golden,” said a customer who recently had to get his bike fixed “Peak rocks.”

Customers from Florida, Texas, California and Pennsylvania have praised the customer experience.

Price range: $$

2.) Golden Bike Library – 1010 Washington Street (Golden)

“What a great resource! A bike, a helmet, a lock, a basket, and a map for free for 2 hours!”

Golden residents really do love the service provided here.

Price range: $

3.) Golden Bike Shop – 722 Washington Avenue (Golden)

“The rental process was really easy and the price (considering the quality of the bike) was totally fair!” said a customer from the state of Washington.

Price range: $$$

4.) Republic cycles – 2626 Baseline Road (Boulder)

“Excellent shop,” “Great looking inventory” and “Awesome group of people that make you feel right at home!” are just some of the words customers have to say about this bike shop.

Price range: $$

5.) SloHi Bike Co – 4434 W. 29th Avenue - Denver

“I love this place because it’s open earlier than any other bike shop,” a customer recently said of the shop. Also, there’s coffee for you to enjoy.

Price range: $$

6.) Evergreen Bicycle Outfitters – 29017 Hotel Way Suite 101C (Evergreen)

“Evergreen Bicycle Outfitters is terrific for all levels of cycling enthusiasts, with extremely helpful and knowledgeable staff that are also very friendly,” said a customer recently.

Price range: $$

7.) Schwab Cycles - 1565 Pierce Street (Lakewood)

Knowledgeable, fair pricing and strong communication are just some of the good reviews this shop in Lakewood is getting from satisfied customers.

Price range: $$