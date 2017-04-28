10 restaurants giving away free gift cards

A bunch of dining establishments are currently offering bonus gift cards to patrons who purchase a card at regular price.

We often see such offers during the holidays, but many people are unaware of the burst of “buy one, get one” restaurant gift card deals that occurs in spring.

There is no rule stating you must actually give these cards as gifts to others. If you enjoy a particular restaurant, buy yourself a gift card to use at a later date — and pocket the bonus card, too.

Following are 10 restaurants offering bonus cards when you purchase gift cards at the regular price:

Bonefish Grill

Buy $50 worth of gift cards at Bonefish Grill and you’ll get a bonus card worth $10. The special runs through June 18, and the bonus card can be used from May 15 to July 21.

Bravo! Cucina Italiana

You can score a bonus $10 gift card when you buy $50 in gift cards at Bravo! Cucina Italiana through June 18. The bonus card is good from June 19 to Aug. 31.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Carrabba’s Italian Grill is offering a $10 bonus card to anyone who buys $50 worth of gift cards through June 18. The bonus card is valid from May 15 to July 21.

Del Frisco's

Purchase $100 in gift cards at Del Frisco’s through May and receive a $10 bonus gift card. The bonus card can be redeemed from May 26 to July 31.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

When you buy $100 worth of gift cards at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar through June 18, you can take home a $20 bonus card that’s valid from May 15 to July 21.

Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse is offering a $10 bonus card when you buy $125 in gift cards at the regular price. The deal is good through June 18.

Olive Garden

Buy $50 worth of gift cards at Olive Garden, and you’ll get a bonus card to enjoy worth $10. The special runs through May 14, and the bonus card can be used from June 1-30.

Outback Steakhouse

When you purchase $50 worth of gift cards at Outback Steakhouse, you’ll receive a bonus card worth $10. The special runs through June 18, and the bonus card can be used from May 15 to July 21.

Ruby Tuesday

Ruby Tuesday is offering a $15 bonus gift card to anyone who buys $50 in gift cards between May 15 and July 25. However, note that the offer is only good while supplies last.

Steak ‘n Shake

Technically, Steak ‘n Shake is not offering a bonus gift card. But if you purchase $25 in gift cards, you’ll score a free meal — a delicious double Steakburger with cheese, fries and a regular soft drink.

-

More from MoneyTalksNews

8 Ways to Get Your FICO Score for Free

How to Find Thousands of Freebies

5 Tricks to Get Discounts on Everything You Buy in Stores