DENVER - Need some caffeine? Join the Denver7 morning crew for our next Free Coffee Friday event!

Each month, Denver 7, 92.5 The WOLF and Westrock Coffee will be at various King Soopers in Denver, to give away free coffee and other morning treats between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. Join us for a free cup of joe and hang out with the Denver 7 team!

The next Free Coffee Friday will be:

January 27 from 6 to 9 a.m. at the King Soopers at 5050 South Federal Blvd in Englewood.

For more information about Westrock Coffee visit westrockcoffee.com.