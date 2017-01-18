Denver7 list of the 7 best things to do in Denver this weekend, January 20-22, 2017

DENVER - Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some family friendly events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in Denver this weekend.

Thursday - Sunday

National Western Stock Show & Rodeo – Final Weekend

What: Rustle up them doggies, because it’s the final weekend of Stock Show y’all. From bulls and broncs to cowboys and cowgirls, rodeo’s biggest superstars will perform amazing feats of athleticism during each performance of this professional rodeo. Fan appreciation day is Sunday, and grounds admission is only $10 for adults.

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt Street, Denver, Colo.

When: Various times/events daily through Jan. 22nd. (Check website for details)

Admission: Adult Grounds Admission range $10-$20; $2-$3 Kids 3-11 years; Kids 2 and under are free. (Special pricing for some events.)

More Information: nationalwestern.com

--------------

Thursday - Sunday

Ruby Hill Rail Yard

What: Why fight I-70 traffic when you can ski and ride for free here in town? The Ruby Hill Rail Yard is now open for another season. This popular urban terrain park is equipped with several rails and boxes great for all ability levels. Free rental equipment for youth ages 8 to 17 is also available on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, provided courtesy of Christy Sports. Check website for equipment hours. And don’t forget to wear your helmet!

Where: Ruby Hill Rail Yard, at W. Florida Avenue and S. Platte River Drive, Denver, Colo.

When: Daily: Dawn to 9 p.m. (Open through late February, weather permitting)

Admission: Free

More Information: winterparkresort.com

---------------

Friday - Sunday

Colorado Cowboy Poetry Gathering

What: The Stock Show isn’t the only reason to dust off your boots this weekend. Find your inner cowboy at this weekend-long event celebrating the cowboy life and culture. Enjoy an all-star line-up of cowboy poets and musicians. Plus, a unique class will be offered where you can learn to weave a horse tack cinch (pre-registration required.) The weekend will capture the true spirit of the cowboy life through poetry, song and verse.

Where: American Mountaineering Museum, 710 10th Street, Golden, Colo.

When: Various performance/event times Friday – Sunday. (Check website for details.)

Admission: Tickets start at $10, and vary by event.

More Information: coloradocowboygathering.com

--------------

Friday - Sunday

Colorado Indian Market

What: Santa Fe comes to Denver! Hundreds of award-winning artists from around the country will fill the Denver Mart with dazzling displays of handmade jewelry, pottery, paintings, sculptures, contemporary southwest fashions, wildlife and western décor, and more. You’ll have the opportunity to meet and greet the artists, and customize your order. It will be a weekend full of art, song, dance and culture.

Where: The Denver Mart, 451 East 58th Avenue, Denver, Colo.

When: Friday: 1 p.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; and Sunday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Admission: $15 – Adults; Kids 12 years and under are free with a paid adult.

More Information: indianmarket.net

--------------

Friday - Saturday

Free Day at Denver Zoo

What: Bundle up and enjoy all that the Denver Zoo has to offer, for free this Friday and Saturday.

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele Street, Denver, Colo.

When: Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Admission: Free

More Information: denverzoo.org

---------------

Saturday

CU Wizards: The Physics of Superheroes and Villains

What: Join CU Professors for an entertaining and informative show that explains how a Superhero’s understanding of physics ensures the truth and foils the villains. There will be sparks, explosions and plenty of action in this free STEM show, geared towards students of all ages.

Where: University of Colorado at Boulder, Duane Physics Building, G1B30, Boulder, Colo.

When: Saturday: 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Admission: Free

More Information: colorado.edu

----------------

Sunday

Denver Museum of Nature and Science Free Day

What: Enjoy free admission to explore the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, with special presentations and activities throughout the day. Fees still apply for IMAX, Planetarium and temporary exhibitions.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver, Colo.

When: Sunday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Admission: Free

More Information: dmns.org

----------------