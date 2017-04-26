Denver7 list of the 7 best things to do in Denver this weekend, April 28-30, 2017

DENVER - Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some family friendly events you might enjoy. Never fear the soggy weather in the forecast this weekend, because there are plenty of indoor activities planned to keep you entertained. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in Denver this weekend.

Friday- Sunday

Showtime on Ice 2017

What: Known as the largest regional ice show west of the Mississippi, this will mark the 45th production of Showtime on Ice, which features over 100 local skaters performing to music from classics such as The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, and Grease. This year’s performance will also feature special guest skaters Starr Andrews, the 2017 US National Junior Silver Medalist, Ryan Bradley, a 2010 US Olympic team member, and Max Aaron, the 2016 US Championships Silver medalist.

Where: South Suburban Ice Arena, 6580 S. Vine Street, Centennial, Colo.

When: Friday - Sunday: Various performance times

Admission: $10 – General Admission (Reserved seats range $12 - $20)

More Information: showtimeonice.com

--------------

Friday - Sunday

The LEGO Americana Tour

What: Whether you consider yourself a Master Builder or just have a love for Legos, you’ll want to check out this traveling road show featuring larger-than-life LEGO models of iconic American buildings and architectural structures. Replicas of American landmarks such as the White House, Washington Monument, Statue of Liberty and more, made entirely from LEGO bricks, will be on display throughout Park Meadows through May 7th. And this Saturday and Sunday only between 12 p.m.-4 p.m., kids can make and take home their very own mini LEGO Washington Monument for free.

Where: Park Meadows Retail Resort, 8401 Park Meadows Center Dr., Lone Tree, Colo.

When: Daily during mall hours (Exhibit runs through May 7th.)

Admission: Free

More Information: parkmeadows.com

--------------

Saturday – Sunday

Rocky Mountain STEAM Fest

What: This two-day fantastical STEAM celebration promises to inspire, excite and educate tinkers and creators of all ages. Explore the world of science, technology and arts through hands-on activities that will allow you to hack, tinker, imagine, build, learn and smile.

Where: Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont, Colo.

When: Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Admission: $12 – Adults; $8 – Kids 5-18 years; Kids 4 years and under are free. (Buy tickets online. Prices at the door will be higher. Package options also available online.)

More Information: makerbolder.com

--------------

Saturday - Sunday

Doors Open Denver

What: Have you ever wanted a sneak peek inside the Boettcher Concert Hall or the newly renovated Union Station? This is your chance. Many of Denver’s historic buildings will open their doors this weekend to offer the public an exclusive and rare viewing opportunity inside these architectural treasures. Learn about the rich, diverse history of the city; experience the places where the entrepreneurial spirit and love for play meet; and explore what is on the horizon for our great city.

Where: Headquarters at Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver, Colo. (Additional 65+ locations around Denver)

When: Saturday and Sunday; Times vary by location (Check website for details.)

Admission: Self-Guided Tours are Free; Insider Tours are $10

More Information: doorsopendenver.com

--------------

Sunday

Denver Museum of Nature and Science Free Day

What: Enjoy free admission to explore the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, with special presentations and activities throughout the day. Fees still apply for IMAX, Planetarium and temporary exhibitions.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver, Colo.

When: Sunday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Admission: Free

More Information: dmns.org

-------------

Sunday

Dia el Nino Celebration 2017

What: Enjoy free admission and family-friendly entertainment that celebrates children from around world at the Denver Art Museum complex, Denver Public Library, Clyfford Still Museum, History Colorado Center and the Byers-Evans House Museum. The Denver Art Museum will also play host to live music and dance and crafts and games throughout the day. Ticketed admission required for special exhibitions.

Where: Denver Art Museum Complex, 100 W. 14th Avenue Parkway, Denver, Colo.

When: Sunday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Admission: Free

More Information: denverartmuseum.org

-------------

Sunday

Star Wars at the Hangar

What: Is the Force strong with you? Bring your Jedi moves to this epic annual event. Star Wars fans of all ages can mingle with costumed characters, take aim at Blast-a-Trooper, test your foam-saber skills, face painting, arts and crafts, and more.

Where: Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Blvd., Denver, Colo.

When: Sunday: 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Admission: $20 – Adults; $10 – Kids 4-16 years; Kids 3 years and under are free. (Member discounts available.)

More Information: wingsmuseum.org

------------

Bonus Things To Do: The annual Governor’s Art Show opens this weekend at the Loveland Museum, featuring some of Colorado’s most talented artists. Admission is only $5 and the exhibit runs through May 28th. Visit governorsartshow.org for more details.