Denver7 list of the 7 best things to do in Denver this MLK holiday weekend, January 12-16, 2017

DENVER - Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some family friendly events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in Denver this weekend.

Thursday - Sunday

International Sportsmen’s Expo

What: With over 525 exhibitors from fishing and hunting to camping and off-roading, this is the largest gathering of outdoor enthusiasts in Colorado. See the latest gear at special expo pricing. Plus, hands-on demos, expert-led clinics, archery, casting and elk-calling contests, and a giant activity area just for kids.

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th Street, Denver, Colo.

When: Thursday & Friday: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; and Sunday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Admission: $17 – Adults; Kids under 16 years are free.

More Information: sportsexpos.com

---------------

Thursday - Monday

National Western Stock Show & Rodeo

What: Rustle up them doggies, because the Stock Show is back in town. From bulls and broncs to cowboys and cowgirls, rodeo’s biggest superstars will perform amazing feats of athleticism during each performance of this professional rodeo. In the grand tradition of showcasing the elegance of the world’s top reining horses, the hard-hitting competition of Denver Professional Bull Riders Chute-Out, and the Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza, this year’s event will have something for everyone.

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt Street, Denver, Colo.

When: Various times/events daily through Jan. 22nd. (Check website for details)

Admission: Adult Grounds Admission range $10-$20; $2-$3 Kids 3-11 years; Kids 2 and under are free. (Special pricing for some events.)

More Information: nationalwestern.com

--------------

Friday

Four Mile Historic Park Free Day

What: It’s a free day at the Four Mile Historic Park. You’ll feel like you’ve traveled back in time as you wander this 1859 farm. Pan for gold, meet the farm animals and more. You can enjoy free admission at this Denver landmark on the second Friday of each month.

Where: Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest Street, Denver, Colo.

When: Friday: 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

Admission: Free

More Information: fourmilepark.org

--------------

Saturday

Lafayette Quaker Oatmeal Festival

What: What can you do with more than 200 gallons of Oatmeal, 4000 oatmeal pancakes and 1200 oatmeal muffins? You can start the New Year off right at this unique family event that focuses on a healthy lifestyle. This annual festival also features a 5K run/walk and health fair.

Where: Oatmeal Breakfast at Pioneer Elementary, 101 E. Baseline Road, Lafayette, Colo.; Health Fair at Bob L. Burger Rec Center, 111 W. Baseline Road, Lafayette, Colo.

When: Saturday: 7:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Admission: $8 - Adults; $6 - Kids 3-12 years; Kids 2 and under are free. (Additional fee for 5K race.)

More Information: lafayettecolorado.com

------------

Saturday

Cockpit Demo Day

What: Aviation fanatics of all ages can climb aboard select aircraft to get a pilot’s perspective of the instruments and controls of a real airplane. Kids can imagine themselves soaring through the clouds navigating their flight as they sit in these historic aircraft.

Where: Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Blvd., Denver, Colo.

When: Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Admission: $12.50 – Adults; $9 – Military & Seniors; $6 - Kids 4-16 years. Members and kids 3 years and under are free.

More Information: wingsmuseum.org

--------------

Monday

Free Day at Denver Botanic Gardens

What: Bundle up and enjoy all that the Denver Botanic Gardens has to offer, for free this Monday.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street, Denver, Colo.

When: Monday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Admission: Free

More Information: botanicgardens.org

-----------------

Monday

Martin Luther King Jr. Marade

What: Be a part of the largest Martin Luther King Jr. march and rally in the US. Gather in City Park and march along Colfax Avenue to Civic Center Park, where a large rally will commemorate the life of Martin Luther King Jr.

Where: Marade route along Colfax Avenue, from City Park to Civic Center Park, Denver, Colo.

When: Monday: 9:30 a.m.

Admission: Free

More Information: drmartinlkingjrchc.org

----------------