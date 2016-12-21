Denver7 list of the 7 best things to do in Denver, the 2016 Holiday Edition

DENVER - Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some family friendly events you might enjoy. ‘Tis the season for holiday lights and merriment, and these Denver traditions are sure to get you into the holiday spirit. Here are picks for the 7 (and more) best things to do in Denver, the 2016 Holiday Edition.

Monday - Sunday

Southwest Rink at Skyline Park

What: Grab your family and friends and head Downtown for some ice skating in Skyline Park. Skate rental is $2, or bring your own pair and skate for free.

Where: Skyline Park at 16th Street and Arapahoe, Downtown Denver, Colo.

When: Daily, various times daily through Feb. 14th (Check website for details)

Admission: Free ($2 skate rental or bring your own.)

More Information: downtowndenver.com

Monday - Sunday

Snow Much Fun

What: Take the family for a stroll through Boulder’s Central Park, amid the more than 250,000 LED lights that illuminate the trees.

Where: Central Park, 1236 Canyon Blvd, Boulder, Colo.

When: Open Nightly: 4 p.m.-11 p.m. (Lights on display nightly through Feb. 20th)

Admission: Free

More Information: bouldercolorado.gov

Monday – Sunday

A Hudson Christmas: Holiday Light Show

What: Experience the festive holiday light show that is A Hudson Christmas. Stroll along the one-mile path winding through Hudson Gardens that has been illuminated with hundreds of glimmering lights and glowing displays.

Where: Hudson Gardens and Event Center, 6115 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, Colo.

When: Open Nightly: 5 p.m.-8 p.m. (Runs through Dec. 31st. Closed Christmas Day.)

Admission: $9 – Adults; $7 – Members/Military; $6 – Kids 4-12 years; Kids 3 and under are free.

More Information: hudsongardens.org

Monday - Sunday

Zoo Lights

What: Light up your holidays with this annual tradition at the Denver Zoo. The colorful illuminations will span 70 acres and feature hundreds of animated animal sculptures swinging from the trees, jumping across lawns, hiding in bushes and appearing in places you’d never expect. You can also look forward to live animal demonstrations, nightly entertainment and delicious holiday treats. Zoo Lights is open nightly through January 1st.

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele Street, Denver, Colo.

When: Open Nightly: 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m. (Runs through Jan. 1st)

Admission: $17 – Adults; $14 – Seniors; $12 – Kids (3 to 11 years); Kids 2 and under are free (Online and Member discount available.)

More Information: denverzoo.org

Monday - Sunday

Blossoms of Light

What: Stroll through a tunnel of twinkling lights and admire the Gardens all draped in elegant designs to celebrate the holiday season. This annual tradition runs through January 1st. Roasted nuts, sweet treats and hot beverages will be available for purchase.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street, Denver, Colo.

When: Open Nightly: 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m. (Runs through Jan. 1st)

Admission: $13 – Adults; $10 – Kids 3-15 years; Kids 2 years and under are free. (Member discounts available.)

More Information: botanicgardens.org

Monday - Sunday

Trails of Lights

What: Away from the city lights nestled at the base of the foothills, the Trails of Lights at Chatfield Farms offers a more rustic, yet equally as dazzling, display of holiday lights. As you walk along the winding path, you’ll enjoy watching the lights dance, synchronized to music along the route.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens at Chatfield Farms, 8500 West Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, Colo.

When: Open Nightly: 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m. (Runs through Jan. 1st)

Admission: $11 – Adults; $8 – Kids 3-15 years; Kids 2 years and under are free. (Member discounts available.)

More Information: botanicgardens.org

Monday - Sunday

Living Lights

What: Take a fantastical journey through an indoor twinkling tropical rainforest or an outdoor adventure through glowing garden. Interactive exhibits will feature live animals, and give you the opportunity to learn about these “Living Lights,” bioluminescent and luminescent animals, along the journey.

Where: Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 West 104th Avenue, Westminster, Colo.

When: Open Nightly: 6 p.m.-9 p.m. (Runs Dec. 21st through Jan. 7th, excluding Dec. 24, 25 and 31.)

Admission: $10 – Adults; $8 – Seniors; $6 – Kids (2 to 12 years); Kids under 2 years are free (Member discounts available.)

More Information: butterflies.org

Saturday – December 31st

New Year’s Eve Fireworks

What: Make this Downtown Denver tradition part of your New Year’s celebration. Two firework shows will offer revelers of all ages a chance to ring in the New Year. Bring the family to catch the early fireworks show at 9 p.m., or wait for midnight and the official start of the New Year. Fireworks can be seen from various spots around downtown, but the 16th Street Mall will put you right in the middle of the celebration.

Where: 16th Street Pedestrian Mall, Downtown Denver, Colo.

When: Thursday: 9 p.m. and 12 Midnight

Admission: Free

More Information: denver.org

Bonus Things To Do: Make downtown Denver a destination during the holidays. Amongst all the holiday happenings in the city, check out LoDo Aglow, a collection of artist designed holiday-themed window displays sprinkled throughout the LoDo neighborhood.