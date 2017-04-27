Denver7 anchors & moms take a candid look at issues impacting Colorado teens and parents

6:17 AM, Apr 27, 2017
Denver7 is proud to present a 30-minute special inspired by the Colorado Girls Elevated: Reach Your Peak expo.  

That expo presented hundreds of girls from around the metro area with information on topics like healthy body image, peer pressure, distracted driving, online security and more.

In the 30 minute special airing Saturday, April 29th at 4pm, Denver7 anchors and moms Theresa Marchetta, Lisa Hidalgo, Dayle Cedars and Nicole Brady take a candid, personal look at some of those topics, providing useful information for Colorado parents and teenagers.  

You may have seen the stories before, but the motherly discussions that follow add a new dimension as the hosts share their own experiences with each other and the viewers.

We hope you can join us for this one-of-a-kind presentation.  

 

