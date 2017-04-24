Denver7 is teaming with the Aurora Sentinel and Mix 100 to bring you the Colorado Girls Elevated ‘Reach Your Peak’ expo.

The event is Colorado’s top empowerment expo for girls. While participants do need to register in advance for the April 23 event, tickets are free.

Ten “Young Woman of Distinction” awards will be presented during the expo. Nominations are being accepted between now and Monday, April 10.

More information about the Colorado Girls Elevated ‘Reach Your Peak’ expo

Order FREE tickets for the April 23 event

Nominate someone for a ‘Young Woman of Distinction’ award

The day-long event is full of short programs on topics like healthy body image, peer pressure, bullying and cyber safety.

There are also interactive activities to provide girls with information, tools and resources to deal with every day life challenges.

Follow the links above to learn more information, order free tickets or nominate someone for a “Young Woman of Distinction Award.”