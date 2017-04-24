Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 42°
Reach Your Peak Girls Expo 2017 is an interactive, educational and inspirational event designed to empower middle and high school age girls to reach their full potential. Admission to the April 23, 2017 event is free
Only one in five engineering students at DU is female and most women in the field say they didn't grow up wanting to be engineers. Denver7's Lisa Hidalgo talks to some of the students about how they got in to the field and how they're encouraging more young women get into STEM programs.
Denver7 is teaming with the Aurora Sentinel and Mix 100 to bring you the Colorado Girls Elevated ‘Reach Your Peak’ expo.
The event is Colorado’s top empowerment expo for girls. While participants do need to register in advance for the April 23 event, tickets are free.
Ten “Young Woman of Distinction” awards will be presented during the expo. Nominations are being accepted between now and Monday, April 10.
The day-long event is full of short programs on topics like healthy body image, peer pressure, bullying and cyber safety.
Eating disorders can impact people of any age, any gender
University of Denver students, professor working to encourage more women to enter STEM fields
SVU prosecutor educating teen girls on how to avoid social media dangers
Colorado State Patrol simulator helping teens learn about the dangers of distracted driving
$300 burrito is at the center of a lesson for kids about managing money
There are also interactive activities to provide girls with information, tools and resources to deal with every day life challenges.
Follow the links above to learn more information, order free tickets or nominate someone for a “Young Woman of Distinction Award.”