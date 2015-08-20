Contact Marshall via Twitter | Facebook | Email

Do you say demonstrative as deh-mon-STRAY-tive or deh-MON-strah-tive? Marshall Zelinger is known for his live reporting. He finds the best way to explain and understand a story is through show and tell, a skill he learned in kindergarten (Tollgate Elementary).

Marshall is a Peabody-award winning journalist with 7NEWS since January 2010. As a multimedia investigative reporter, Marshall covers breaking news, investigations and politics for the 10 p.m. weeknight newscasts, the 7NEWS app and www.thedenverchannel.com

Marshall was born and raised in Aurora (A-Town!), a Buffalo for eight years between Smoky Hill High School and the University of Colorado.

For the last three years, Marshall has reported extensively on the Aurora Theater Shooting trial. He was at a midnight showing of Batman, at a different theater, when he was called back to work after the shootings. He was the first to report from the apartment of the shooter and stayed on scene from 4:30 a.m. until after that night's 10 p.m. newscast.

In 2012, Marshall spent six weeks investigating the Lower North Fork Fire. He produced more than two-dozen reports uncovering mistakes and failures that led to the deaths of three people and the destruction of more than 20 homes. At the end of those six weeks, he helped produce a 30-minute special with original content entitled, "Investigating The Fire."

Less than one day after the special aired, lawmakers announced a compromise to allow victims of the fire a chance at compensation beyond the state's $600,000 limit. The compromise also called for a claims process that allowed victims to avoid having to go to court.

In 2013, Marshall received a George Foster Peabody Award for "Investigating The Fire." The special also received the Scripps Howard, Jack R. Howard Award, for local in-depth coverage.

Also in 2013, Marshall was honored with the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Television Political Journalism. The University of Southern California Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism awards the honor every two years.

During the election cycle, Marshall is responsible for analyzing political ads using his "Truth Tracker."

His peers have also honored him with seven Emmy awards from the Heartland Chapter. In 2015, he was recognized as the region's best live reporter for the fourth time in the last six years.

Marshall started his journalism career in May 2003 at KRCR, the ABC-affiliate in Chico/Redding, Calif. One year later, he moved to Colorado Springs, working for KRDO, another ABC-affiliate.

He has been able to travel extensively to cover news, politics and sports. In 2014, he traveled to New York to cover the Denver Broncos trip to Super Bowl XLVIII. In 2013, he was sent to Newtown, Conn. to investigate the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. He also covered the 2012 political conventions in Tampa (RNC) and Charlotte (DNC). While working in Colorado Springs, he also traveled to the 2008 political conventions in Denver (DNC) and St. Paul/Minneapolis (RNC). In 2007, he followed the Colorado Rockies only trip to the World Series in Boston. In 2004, he covered the efforts of local volunteers driving to Houston to help after Hurricane Katrina.

Marshall is dad to a "Kosher" hot dog. He has a red, shorthaired dachshund named Kosher. You'll likely find Marshall running at Wash Park or running to or from Wash Park. He's run six marathons (no more please!), including a personal best 2:53:07 at the 2014 Chicago Marathon. Three weeks later, he stupidly ran the New York City Marathon in 2:58:56. He prefers half marathons (1:16:48), but figures he'll get talked into another 26.2.

Pure relaxation to him is a vanilla latte and a bottomless bowl of cereal.

If you have a story you'd like Marshall to investigate, know of a good trail to run or can recommend a good spot for a vanilla latte, contact him!