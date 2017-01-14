GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. -- It’s hard to find a trampoline park in Colorado that’s not full of kids on weekends, especially in the winter. They’re a “go-to” activity for many parents trying to find a fun way to help their kids burn off some energy.

But for parents of children with disabilities, the idea of taking the kids to a trampoline park can be overwhelming.

That’s why on the first Saturday of every month, JumpStreet opens an hour early just for kids with disabilities and their families, like Ryan Fischer and his dad Bruce.

“It’s a time where even the kids who are a little less physical able can get out there without worrying about getting run over by other kids,” Bruce told Denver7.

JumpStreet's Greenwood Village location is one of the busiest during these Special Needs hours, attracting dozens of jumpers every month.

“It just gives these kids that time to just let loose,” said manager April Royce.

Royce said the hour launched a couple years ago during Autism Awareness Month and was instantly a hit.

“We don’t play the music so any of the kids with sensory issues can have fun and not have anything to worry about,” April explained.

While the primary purpose is to help burn off steam, jumping on trampolines can also be physically therapeutic.

“It’s beneficial just the jumping up and down, the movements going back and forth across the tramps -- being able to just burn some energy,” explained Michael Neiberger, who often brings kids and adults from the Care & Community day program.

He said it’s also good for developing social skills.

“I think it’s important to have them out in the community with other people and just get them out and involved,” Michael added.

JumpStreet has 18 locations across the nation, and all of them offer this extra hour the first Saturday of the month at a discounted admission rate: $8 for kids four and older, $4 for those under four and adults are free. That admission includes the Special Needs hour, but participants are welcome to stay for the first hour JumpStreet is open to the public.

