Finding similarities in situations where differences are common

Shannon Ogden, Hanna Atkinson, Connor Long
Hanna Atkinson, Connor Long & Shannon Ogden show us that disabilities aren't things that separate us, they bring us together. In this segment, we look at how easy it easy to adapt stage performances and workouts with Phamaly Theater & The Healthy Me

DENVER -- Sometimes even just a little bit of knowledge can go a long way.

In the Denver7 special More Alike Than Different, anchor Shannon Ogden and contributors Hanna Atkinson & Connor Long take a look at many of the people and programs in Colorado that are bringing people together.

In this half hour, the hosts look at everything from the new GOAL (Go On And Learn) program at the University of Northern Colorado to programs that help people with disabilities get in shape and parents get a night out. 

You can watch all three segments of the special above and follow the links below to the individual stories or use this link to see even more stories.

More Alike Than Different stories air Saturdays during Denver7 News at 7am and 8am.

 

 

 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

